Lumina Group Ltd Reg S (SEHK:8470)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8470
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8470
- Market CapHKD195.000m
- SymbolSEHK:8470
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorSecurity & Protection Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG569821047
Company Profile
Lumina Group Ltd is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, the organization is principally engaged in the provision of fire safety services. It also provides repair and maintenance services.