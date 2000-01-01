Luminar Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:LAZR)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LAZR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LAZR

  • Market Cap$850.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:LAZR
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5504241051

Company Profile

Luminar Technologies Inc is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company with the vision to make autonomy safe and ubiquitous by delivering the lidar and associated software that meets the industry's stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements.

Latest LAZR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .