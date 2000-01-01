Company Profile

Luminex Corp is a biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products to testing laboratories. The company primarily serves the life sciences industries by selling products used by laboratory professionals and clinical laboratories in performing diagnostics, drug research and discovery, and clinical tests on patients. Luminex's market segments mainly include infectious disease, genetic or inherited disease, personalized medicine, and life sciences research. It offers various solutions in diverse markets, including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, and food safety. The vast majority of the company's revenue is earned in the United States.Luminex Corp develops, manufactures and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products with applications throughout the life sciences and diagnostics industries. Its products include MAGPIX, Luminex 100/200, and FLEXMAP 3D.