Company Profile

Luminex Corp is a United States based company that develops, manufactures and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products with applications throughout the life sciences industries, including diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research. Its products include MAGPIX, Luminex 100/200, and FLEXMAP 3D. Their key market segments are molecular infectious disease, genetic or inherited disease, human leukocyte antigen (HLA) transplant diagnostics, immunodiagnostics, and life sciences research. It offers various solutions in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, and food safety.Luminex Corp develops, manufactures and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products with applications throughout the life sciences and diagnostics industries. Its products include MAGPIX, Luminex 100/200, and FLEXMAP 3D.