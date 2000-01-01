Lumos Diagnostics Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:LDX)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LDX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LDX
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:LDX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDiagnostics & Research
- Currency
- ISINAU0000157091
Company Profile
Lumos Diagnostics Holdings Ltd is engaged in the development, manufacture and distribution of point-of-care diagnostic (POC) tests and associated readers for analysis of POC diagnostic tests. It also directly develops, manufactures and commercializes proprietary, Lumos-branded POC tests that target infectious and inflammatory diseases. It generates maximum revenue from the commercial services and solutions relating to POC diagnostic tests.