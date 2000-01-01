Lumos Diagnostics Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:LDX)

APAC company
Market Info - LDX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LDX

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:LDX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000157091

Company Profile

Lumos Diagnostics Holdings Ltd is engaged in the development, manufacture and distribution of point-of-care diagnostic (POC) tests and associated readers for analysis of POC diagnostic tests. It also directly develops, manufactures and commercializes proprietary, Lumos-branded POC tests that target infectious and inflammatory diseases. It generates maximum revenue from the commercial services and solutions relating to POC diagnostic tests.

Latest LDX news

