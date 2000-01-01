Company Profile

Lumos Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for cancer and rare diseases. It carries out both clinical-stage and preclinical research on a range of molecules that help the immune system fight off cancer cells. The treatments are available orally and can be used in conjunction with other cancer therapies. The company also researches an Ebola vaccine. Lumos contracts with manufacturing organizations to make their treatments, engages in partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, and operates primarily in the United States.NewLink Genetics Corp is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company based in US. It focuses on developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio contains biologic and small-molecule immuno-oncology product candidates.