Company Profile

Luna Innovations Inc is active in advanced optical technology business. The company is engaged in providing unique capabilities in high speed optoelectronics and high performance fiber optic test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic sensing for the aerospace and automotive industries. Luna has two business segments namely Products and Licensing segment and Technology Development segment. The Products and Licensing segment develops, manufactures and markets fiber optic sensing products, test & measurement products, and conducts applied research in the fiber optic sensing area for. The Technology Development segment performs applied research principally in the areas of sensing & instrumentation, advanced materials, and health sciences.