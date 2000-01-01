Company Profile

Lundin Energy AB is one of the leading exploration and production companies in Europe. Its operations are focused on Norway. Lundin Energy targeting 200 Mboepd and a pipeline of future growth opportunities, joined with industry-leading efficiency and low carbon emissions per barrel. Geographically, the company has operational footprints in Norway, Sweden, and other countries. The firm generates revenue from Crude oil production.Lundin Petroleum AB is an independent Swedish oil and gas exploration and production company with core areas in Norway and South East Asia, as well as assets in France, the Netherlands and Russia.