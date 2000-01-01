Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc is a gold mining company focused on Fruta del Norte gold project. The Fruta del Norte gold project in Southeast Ecuador consists of more than 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares. The project has more than 2 concessions and an area of approximately 4,000 hectares located approximately 75 kilometres east of the City of Loja.Lundin Gold Inc is a gold mining company focused on Fruta del Norte gold project which includes advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project through development to production.