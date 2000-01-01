Lundin Mining Corp Ordinary Shares (TSE:LUN)

North American company
Company Info - LUN

  • Market CapCAD8.687bn
  • SymbolTSE:LUN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorCopper
  • Currency
  • ISINCA5503721063

Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company withoperations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States ofAmerica, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.Lundin Mining Corp is a metal mining company based in Canada. The company mainly produces copper, nickel, zinc across Chile, United States, Portugal and Sweden. It also engages in mining of gold, lead and silver.

