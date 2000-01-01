Lundin Mining Corp (TSE:LUN)

North American company
Company Info - LUN

  • Market CapCAD3.881bn
  • SymbolTSE:LUN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorCopper
  • Currency
  • ISINCA5503721063

Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canada-based metals mining company with operations in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. The company primarily produces copper, nickel, and zinc, and to a lesser extent gold, lead, and silver. In addition, Lundin Mining holds a 24% equity stake in the Tenke Fungurume copper/cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo and in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland. Copper sales are the group's largest source of revenue, generating roughly two thirds of group sales.Lundin Mining Corp is a metal mining company based in Canada. The company mainly produces copper, nickel, zinc across Chile, United States, Portugal and Sweden. It also engages in mining of gold, lead and silver.

