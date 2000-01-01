Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Ltd (SEHK:255)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 255
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 255
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:255
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorMetal Fabrication
- Currency
- ISINBMG5697D1011
Company Profile
Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in providing corporate management services. The company's primary business includes manufacturing and marketing of mould bases and related products. Its product offerings include standard and custom made mould base, mould components, tool and steel products such as plastic and steel mould, hot and cold work steel, precision plates, standard mould inserts, and other materials. The company markets its products under the brand name Daido, Assab, Groeditz, A&D and Sinto. Lung Kee serves its customer in Europe, America, and Asia and generates most of its revenue comes from China.Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited provides for manufacturing and marketing of mould bases and related products such as standard and custom mould base, plastic mould steel, hot and cold work steel, precision plates and other steel products.