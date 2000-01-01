Company Profile

Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in providing corporate management services. The company's primary business includes manufacturing and marketing of mould bases and related products. Its product offerings include standard and custom made mould base, mould components, tool and steel products such as plastic and steel mould, hot and cold work steel, precision plates, standard mould inserts, and other materials. The company markets its products under the brand name Daido, Assab, Groeditz, A&D and Sinto. Lung Kee serves its customer in Europe, America, and Asia and generates most of its revenue comes from China.Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited provides for manufacturing and marketing of mould bases and related products such as standard and custom mould base, plastic mould steel, hot and cold work steel, precision plates and other steel products.