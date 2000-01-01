Luoyang Glass Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:1108)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1108

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1108

  • Market CapHKD4.865bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1108
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000003Q0

Company Profile

Luoyang Glass Co Ltd is a float glass manufacturing company. The company generates revenue from production and sales of float sheet glass; and sale of raw materials for production of float sheet glass.

Latest 1108 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .