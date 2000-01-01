Luoyang Glass Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:1108)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1108
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1108
- Market CapHKD4.865bn
- SymbolSEHK:1108
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCNE1000003Q0
Company Profile
Luoyang Glass Co Ltd is a float glass manufacturing company. The company generates revenue from production and sales of float sheet glass; and sale of raw materials for production of float sheet glass.