Lupaka Gold Corp (TSX:LPK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LPK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LPK
- Market CapCAD1.490m
- SymbolTSX:LPK
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA5504351019
Company Profile
Lupaka Gold Corp is a gold exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company's project includes the Invicta Gold Development Project.