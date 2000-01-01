Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LBC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LBC
- Market Cap$640.470m
- SymbolNASDAQ:LBC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS5505501073
Company Profile
Luther Burbank Corp is a bank holding company. The company through its subsidiary provides real estate secured lending in attractive metropolitan areas along the West Coast.