Luxey International (Holdings) Ltd (SEHK:8041)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8041
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8041
- Market CapHKD518.990m
- SymbolSEHK:8041
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorApparel Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINKYG5726E1465
Company Profile
Luxey International (Holdings) Ltd is an is an investment holding company. The company along with its subsidiaries operates in two segments, the Swimwear and garment segment and Trading and media segment.