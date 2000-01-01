Luxxu Group Ltd (SEHK:1327)

Company Info - 1327

  • Market CapHKD86.400m
  • SymbolSEHK:1327
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLuxury Goods
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8879S1021

Company Profile

Time2U International Holding Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, trading and retailing of watches. It manufactures and sales own-branded watches, Original Equipment Manufacture (OEM) watches, and third-party watches.

