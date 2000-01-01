Company Profile

Luye Pharma Group Ltd is a major drug manufacturer that focuses on developing, producing, and selling pharmaceutical products. The company's operations are primarily centered in China with treatments focused on oncology, cardiovascular diseases, and metabolism. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated from oncology drugs, followed by cardiovascular drugs. Luye's growth strategies include continued innovation and globalization while improving its market share in China in the three key therapeutic areas, namely oncology, cardiovascular system, and alimentary tract, and metabolism. In addition, Luye intends to strengthen international cooperation while accelerating the launch of product candidates internationally.Luye Pharma Group Ltd is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the research and development, production and sale of natural drugs, drugs with new delivery system and new drugs with other specific features.