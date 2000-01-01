Luye Pharma Group Ltd (SEHK:2186)

APAC company
Market Info - 2186

Company Info - 2186

  • Market CapHKD18.862bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2186
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG570071099

Company Profile

Luye Pharma Group Ltd is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the research and development, production and sale of natural drugs, drugs with new delivery system and new drugs with other specific features.

Latest 2186 news

