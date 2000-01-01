Luye Pharma Group Ltd (SEHK:2186)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2186
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2186
- Market CapHKD18.862bn
- SymbolSEHK:2186
- IndustryHealthcare
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG570071099
Company Profile
Luye Pharma Group Ltd is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the research and development, production and sale of natural drugs, drugs with new delivery system and new drugs with other specific features.