  • Market CapHKD1.092bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2281
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Water
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100002FH5

Company Profile

Luzhou Xinglu Water (Group) Co Ltd is an integrated municipal water service provider in Sichuan Province. It is engaged in provision of tap water supply and related installation and maintenance service, wastewater treatment service & construction service.

