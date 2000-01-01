LVMC Holdings GDR (SGX:T9R)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - T9R
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - T9R
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolSGX:T9R
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
- Currency
- ISINUS50042R2040
Company Profile
LVMC Holdings has subsidiaries that import, manufacture and sell automobiles and motorcycles in Laos and Myanmar. Most of the revenue is generated in Laos from distributing imported passenger cars and commercial vehicles.