LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MTA:LVMH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LVMH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LVMH
- Market Cap€201.706bn
- SymbolMTA:LVMH
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLuxury Goods
- Currency
- ISINFR0000121014
Company Profile
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE provides luxury goods. Its businesses include wines and spirits, fashion and leather goods, perfumes and cosmetics, watches and jewelry, selective retailing and other activities.