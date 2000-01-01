LY Corp Ltd Ordinary Shares (SGX:1H8)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1H8
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1H8
- Market CapSGD92.940m
- SymbolSGX:1H8
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINSG1EC1000003
Company Profile
LY Corp Ltd is a manufacturer of wooden bedroom furniture. It also offers tailored to customers' specifications and requirements on an original equipment manufacture basis.