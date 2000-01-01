Company Profile

Lydall Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers, medical filtration media and devices. The company's products are primarily sold directly to customers through an internal sales force and distributed via common carrier. Its reportable segments were Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens and Thermal Acoustical Solutions. It derives most of its revenues from the United States of America.