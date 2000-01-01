Lydian International Ltd (TSE:LYD)
Market Cap: CAD57.000m
Symbol: TSE:LYD
Industry: Basic Material
Sector: Gold
- Currency
ISIN: JE00B29LFF73
Lydian International Ltd is gold focused mineral development corporation engaged in exploring and developing precious metals assets located in Armenia and Georgia. Its main projects are Amulsar Gold Project in Armenia and Kela Project located in Georgia.