Lydian International Ltd (TSE:LYD)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LYD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LYD

  • Market CapCAD57.000m
  • SymbolTSE:LYD
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINJE00B29LFF73

Company Profile

Lydian International Ltd is gold focused mineral development corporation engaged in exploring and developing precious metals assets located in Armenia and Georgia. Its main projects are Amulsar Gold Project in Armenia and Kela Project located in Georgia.

Latest LYD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .