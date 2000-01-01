Lysogene SA (EURONEXT:LYS)
Company Info - LYS
- Market Cap€21.820m
- SymbolEURONEXT:LYS
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINFR0013233475
Company Profile
Lysogene SA is a biotechnology company engaged in the research and development of gene therapies for the treatment of rare neurodegenerative diseases. Its clinical program includes mucopolysaccharidosis IIIA and GM1 gangliosidosis.