Lysogene SA (EURONEXT:LYS)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LYS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LYS

  • Market Cap€21.820m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:LYS
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013233475

Company Profile

Lysogene SA is a biotechnology company engaged in the research and development of gene therapies for the treatment of rare neurodegenerative diseases. Its clinical program includes mucopolysaccharidosis IIIA and GM1 gangliosidosis.

Latest LYS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .