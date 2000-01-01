Company Profile

M P Evans Group PLC operates oil-palm and rubber plantations in Indonesia, beef-cattle operations in Australia and oil-palm plantations and property development in West Malaysia. The company's business includes plantation crops in Indonesia, with a residual balance in Malaysia, cattle in Australia, and property development in Malaysia. It operates through two segments namely, palm oil plantation crops in Indonesia and property development in Malaysia. The company generates the majority of its revenue from palm oil plantation crops in Indonesia.M P Evans Group PLC operates oil-palm and rubber plantations in Indonesia, beef-cattle operations in Australia and is engaged in property development in West Malaysia.