M17 Entertainment Ltd ADR (NYSE:YQ)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - YQ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - YQ

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNYSE:YQ
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINUS62476V1061

Company Profile

M17 Entertainment Ltd operates through its subsidiary. The company's operating segments include Live streaming, Dating service, and others. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Live streaming segment.

Latest YQ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .