M17 Entertainment Ltd ADR (NYSE:YQ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - YQ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - YQ
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNYSE:YQ
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINUS62476V1061
Company Profile
M17 Entertainment Ltd operates through its subsidiary. The company's operating segments include Live streaming, Dating service, and others. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Live streaming segment.