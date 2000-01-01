Company Profile

MAAS Group Holdings Ltd is one of the leading providers of construction materials and equipment. The business operates in four segments namely, Construction Materials, Civil Construction and Hire, Real Estate, and Underground Equipment and Services. The construction materials segment involves mobile crushing and screening operations; Civil Construction and Hire segment provides construction and above ground plant hire services, electrical infrastructure works, and underground electrical equipment manufacture, hire, and sales for tunnelling and underground hard‑rock mining; Real Estate segment develops residential housing estates; and Underground Equipment and Services segment specialises in providing mobile equipment for the underground tunnelling and mining industries in Australia.