MAC Alpha Ltd (LSE:MACA) Share Price

This stock can be held in:
Company Profile
MAC Alpha Ltd is an acquisition vehicle and seeking to partner with sector-leading management to identify and secure investment opportunities. The company is backed by Marwyn who have launched 11 previous comparable acquisition vehicles that have acquired platform businesses, which include Advanced Computer Software, BCA Marketplace, Breedon Aggregates and Entertainment One.
Symbol
LSE:MACA
ISIN
VGG5869Z1045
Currency
GBX
