MAC Alpha Ltd (LSE:MACA) Share Price

MACA

MAC Alpha Ltd

UK company

Financial Services

Shell Companies

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Company Profile

MAC Alpha Ltd is an acquisition vehicle and seeking to partner with sector-leading management to identify and secure investment opportunities. The company is backed by Marwyn who have launched 11 previous comparable acquisition vehicles that have acquired platform businesses, which include Advanced Computer Software, BCA Marketplace, Breedon Aggregates and Entertainment One.

LSE:MACA

VGG5869Z1045

GBX

Latest MACA News

24 December

IN BRIEF: Marwyn Value invests as acquisition company MAC Alpha debuts

From Alliance News

