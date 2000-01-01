Maca Ltd (ASX:MLD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLD
- Market CapAUD276.050m
- SymbolASX:MLD
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000MLD9
Company Profile
Maca Ltd is a mining and civil construction company. The company mainly offers contract mining, civil earthworks, crushing and screening, drilling and blasting and material haulage solutions.