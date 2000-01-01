Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp is an US-based holding company of Macatawa Bank. It is engaged in providing commercial and personal banking services, including checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans. It also provides a range of loan products to business customers, including commercial and industrial and commercial real estate loans, and to retail customers, including residential mortgage and consumer loans. In addition, other services provided by the company includes internet banking, telephone banking and debit cards and brokerage services, including discount brokerage, personal financial planning, and consultation services.