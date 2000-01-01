Company Profile

Macau E&M Holding Ltd is an Electrical & Mechanical (E&M) engineering services works contractor in Macau. The company provides a comprehensive mix of E&M engineering services works based on the contractual needs of its customers in Macau, which involve a combination of the supply and/or installation of LV systems works; HVAC systems works; and ELV systems works, and the relevant testing and commissioning thereof as well as management and monitoring of quality and delivery of its E&M engineering services works. It also provides maintenance and repair services to its customers.