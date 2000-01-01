Macau Legend Development Ltd (SEHK:1680)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1680
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1680
- Market CapHKD7.253bn
- SymbolSEHK:1680
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorResorts And Casinos
- Currency
- ISINKYG573611004
Company Profile
Macau Legend Development Ltd is an owners of entertainment and casino gaming facilities in Macau. The company provides diversified gaming and leisure activities through its two properties, The Landmark Macau and MFW.