North American company
Market Info - BMK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BMK

  • Market CapCAD22.110m
  • SymbolTSX:BMK
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA5543244001

Company Profile

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd is a Canadian gold exploration company. The company is primarily involved in the identification, acquisition, and development of properties in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. Its project includes SPJ Gold; Wawa-Holdsworth and Charlevoix Silica Property.MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd is a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company focuses on Copper and Zinc, and Nickel exploration in the Ring of Fire area of the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

