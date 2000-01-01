Company Profile

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd is a Canadian gold exploration company. The company is primarily involved in the identification, acquisition, and development of properties in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. Its project includes SPJ Gold; Wawa-Holdsworth and Charlevoix Silica Property.MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd is a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company focuses on Copper and Zinc, and Nickel exploration in the Ring of Fire area of the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.