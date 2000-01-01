Macerich Co Ordinary Shares (NYSE:MAC)

North American company
Company Info - MAC

  • Market Cap$1.939bn
  • SymbolNYSE:MAC
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5543821012

Company Profile

The Macerich Company is an S&P 500 company that invests in premium mall assets. The company owns 29 regional malls in its consolidated portfolio and 19 regional malls in its unconsolidated portfolio along with six power centers and six other real estate assets. The company's total portfolio has 50.6 million square feet gross leasable area and averaged $801 sales per square foot for the past 12 months, with the consolidated portfolio averaging $646 sales per square foot and the unconsolidated portfolio averaging $998 sales per square foot.Macerich Co is a real estate investment trust. Its business includes ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers.

