Macfarlane Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, provides services for the packaging sector. It operates in two segments Packaging Distribution segment, which includes distribution of packaging materials and supply of storage and warehousing services, and Manufacturing Operations comprises of manufacturing and supplying of self-adhesive labels to fast moving consumer goods (FMCG). The business operates approximately 18 Regional Distribution Centers (RDCs) supplying customers with a range of packaging materials and services. It operates across a wide range of sectors such as Aerospace, Defense, Electronics, Medical General, Industrial food, health and beauty, household products, beverages sectors. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from the UK.Macfarlane Group PLC is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and distribution of protective packaging products and labels to business users. The company operates in two segments including Packaging Distribution; and Manufacturing Operations.