Mackinac Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFNC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MFNC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MFNC
- Market Cap$104.860m
- SymbolNASDAQ:MFNC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS5545711096
Company Profile
Mackinac Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It is engaged in the business of retail and commercial banking. Its products and services include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, safe deposit facilities, commercial and governmental lease financing and direct, indirect consumer financing, commercial lending, treasury management products, services for small to mid-sized businesses as well as full array of personal and business deposit products and consumer loans. It earns revenue from loans, investments and other interest-bearing assets.Mackinac Financial Corp is a bank holding company. The company, through its subsidiary, is engaged in the general commercial banking business, providing a full range of loan and deposit products.