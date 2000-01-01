Mackinac Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFNC)

North American company
Company Info - MFNC

  • Market Cap$104.860m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MFNC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5545711096

Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It is engaged in the business of retail and commercial banking. Its products and services include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, safe deposit facilities, commercial and governmental lease financing and direct, indirect consumer financing, commercial lending, treasury management products, services for small to mid-sized businesses as well as full array of personal and business deposit products and consumer loans. It earns revenue from loans, investments and other interest-bearing assets.Mackinac Financial Corp is a bank holding company. The company, through its subsidiary, is engaged in the general commercial banking business, providing a full range of loan and deposit products.

