Company Profile

Macmahon Holdings Ltd is an Australian company providing mining services to clients throughout Australia, Asia, Mongolia and Africa. Its complete mining services range from mine development to materials delivery, including design, construction and on-site services. Macmahon manages mines for mining companies, across a variety of base and precious metals and commodities. It provides a complete set of mining services for surface and underground operations.Macmahon Holdings Ltd is an engineering solutions provider. The company mainly caters the mining and construction industries throughout Australia, Asia, Mongolia and Africa.