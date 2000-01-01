MacPhersons Resources Ltd (ASX:MRP)

APAC company
Market Info - MRP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MRP

  • Market CapAUD21.410m
  • SymbolASX:MRP
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000MRP0

Company Profile

MacPhersons Resources Ltd explores and evaluates various precious and base metal exploration projects in Western Australia. Its projects include Nimbus Silver-Gold-Zinc Mine, Boorara Gold Project, Nimbus Silver & Gold Mill, and the Queensland Project.

Latest MRP news

