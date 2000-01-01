Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MIC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MIC
- Market Cap$3.713bn
- SymbolNYSE:MIC
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAirports & Air Services
- Currency
- ISINUS55608B1052
Company Profile
Macquarie Infrastructure Corp is a infrastructure company which owns, operates, and invests in a diversified group of infrastructure businesses. Its business activities include airport refueling, automobile parking, water cooling, and gas distribution.