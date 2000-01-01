Company Profile

Macquarie Telecom Group Ltd provides telecom services. The company operates through two segments namely Telecom segment relates to the provision of voice and mobile telecommunications services and the provision of services utilising the Macquarie Telecom data network. The Hosting segment relates to the provision of services utilising Macquarie Telecom's data hosting facilities. The company generates maximum revenue from the Telecom segment.Macquarie Telecom Group Ltd operates as a provider of telecommunications and hosting services to corporate and government customers within Australia.