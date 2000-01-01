Company Profile

Founded in 1858, Macy’s operates about 613 stores under the Macy’s brand, 55 stores under the Bloomingdale’s brand, and about 172 Bluemercury specialty beauty stores. Macy’s also operates e-commerce sites, owns 65% of a Chinese e-commerce joint venture, and licenses two Bloomingdale’s stores in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. Women’s apparel, accessories, shoes, cosmetics, and fragrances constitute approximately 61% of Macy’s sales. The retailer recently consolidated its headquarters in New York City.Macy's Inc is an omnichannel retailer. It sells merchandise, including men's, women's and children's apparel and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.