Made Tech Group Ordinary Shares (LSE:MTEC) Share Price

Company Profile

Made Tech Group PLC provides digital, data and technology services to the UK public sector, that enables central government, healthcare, and local government organisations to digitally transform. Its projects include delivering and operating the Multichannel Digital Tax Platform (MDTP), which runs HMRC's Making Tax Digital services; supporting the Ministry of Justice to modernise the technology within the prison estate; and working with DVLA to digitally transform key services such as the UK provisional driving licence system.