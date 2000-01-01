Made.com Group When Issue (LSE:MADE)

UK company
Company Info - MADE

  • Market Cap£0.000m
  • SymbolLSE:MADE
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorInternet Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BNXM7M46

Company Profile

Made.com Group PLC is a digitally native lifestyle brand in the home industry. It makes high-end designer furniture and homeware products. It sells its products across the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Belgium, Spain, and the Netherlands via its e-commerce platform. Its product offering includes upholstery, furniture and homewares and lifestyle categories. The Group derives revenue from online sales of furnishings and homewares.

