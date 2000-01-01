Madinet Nasr for Housing & Development GDR - Reg S (LSE:MNHD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MNHD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MNHD
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolLSE:MNHD
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS5565242055
Company Profile
Madinet Nasr for Housing & Development is a real estate development company. Its activities include real estate development, constructing, leasing and selling building. It also manages and invests in residential, tourist and entertainment facilities.