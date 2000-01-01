Madinet Nasr for Housing & Development GDR - Reg S (LSE:MNHD)

  SymbolLSE:MNHD
  IndustryReal Estate
  ISINUS5565242055

Company Profile

Madinet Nasr for Housing & Development is a real estate development company. Its activities include real estate development, constructing, leasing and selling building. It also manages and invests in residential, tourist and entertainment facilities.

