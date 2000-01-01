Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:MSGE)
North American company
- Market Cap$1.919bn
- SymbolNYSE:MSGE
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS55826T1025
Company Profile
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp is engaged in the entertainment business. The firm offers marquee entertainment content, popular dining and nightlife, and a premier music festival. The company's portfolio of venues includes Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. The firm generates its revenue from ticket sales to its audiences for live events.