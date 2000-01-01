Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, formerly The Madison Square Garden Co is a live sports and entertainment company operating in New York, USA. Its segments include MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment operates Madison's professional sports franchises, namely New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Liberty the Hartford Wolf Pack of American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks. The MSG Entertainment segment comprises live entertainment events - including concerts, family shows, performing arts which include Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, the Beacon Theatre, the Forum, The Chicago Theatre, and the Wang Theatre. Revenues are generated from the sale of tickets for events and distributions of league-wide television contracts.The Madison Square Garden Co is a live sports and entertainment company in USA. Its segments include MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. Revenues are generated from sale of tickets for events and distributions of league-wide television contracts.