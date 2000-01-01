Madison Square Garden Sports Corp Class A (NYSE:MSGS)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MSGS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MSGS

  • Market Cap$4.940bn
  • SymbolNYSE:MSGS
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorEntertainment
  • Currency
  • ISINUS55825T1034

Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp is engaged in live sports and entertainment business. The Company's reportable segment: MSG Entertainment consists of live entertainment events, including concerts and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts and special events.The Madison Square Garden Co is a live sports and entertainment company in USA. Its segments include MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. Revenues are generated from sale of tickets for events and distributions of league-wide television contracts.

Latest MSGS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .