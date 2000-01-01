Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)

North American company
Company Info - MDGL

  • Market Cap$1.398bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MDGL
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5588681057

Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc is a company focused on the development of novel compounds for the treatment of cardiovascular-metabolic diseases and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

